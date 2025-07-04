The Unforgettable Director of Love Films or the Sociological Analysis of Symbolic Power in Yeşilçam

Mahmut Hakkı Akın

Abstract: The Unforgettable Director of Love Films is one of the important films of director Yavuz Turgul. This film, which tells the adventure of a director making a new film, can be considered a self-reflective work in terms of Turkish cinema. Wanting to make a film that was different from his usual style, director Haşmet Asilkan wanted to differentiate himself and be approved by the cultural circle he considered as upper class. Because of this desire, he started to dress differently than before and go to different places. His effort to make a new film using the resources of the old cultural environment has given rise to many ironic situations. In this article, the symbolic power relations in the film, The Unforgettable Director of Love Films are analyzed, especially through the concepts of Bourdieu’s sociology such as field, habitus, hysteresis and doxa. Turkish cinema is a sub-field that reflects the social reality of culture and art in Türkiye. A film is limited by the social and cultural positions that have been formed and structured in the field rather than by the individual desire of the director. The film successfully reflected this reality.

Keywords: Sociology of cinema, Turkish cinema, Symbolic power, Habitus, Hysteresis

DOI: 10.29224/insanveinsan.1668652

Year 12, Issue 40, Summer 2025



