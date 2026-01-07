“Silent Danger on Our Tables!”: The Presentation of Pesticides in the Turkish News Media

Zöhre Akyol / Özge Cengiz

Abstract: This study analyzes pesticide-related news published between August 2024 and August 2025 in Hürriyet, Milliyet, Sabah, Sözcü, and Habertürk newspapers through content analysis, revealing how pesticide and food safety issues are framed in the media in terms of discourse and representation. Examining 169 news items, the research evaluates the types of sources used, actor representations, linguistic characteristics, and the presence of solution proposals. The findings show that official institutions and international organizations are the most frequently featured actors, while farmers, civil society organizations, and local actors are represented only to a limited extent. The absence of sources information in nearly one-third of the news points to issues of verifiability and transparency. In most cases, pesticides are mentioned only indirectly, with health-related harms emphasized while environmental and economic impacts remain in the background. Solutions are mostly presented at the individual level, with structural or scientific proposals being limited. Overall, current media practices appear inadequate in fostering public awareness and encouraging critical inquiry on pesticides and food safety, instead legitimizing dominant institutional discourses.

Keywords: Pesticide, Food safety, Media, Agricultural policy, Agricultural journalism

Zöhre Akyol / Özge Cengiz

DOI: 10.29224/insanveinsan.1793320

Issue 41, Winter 2026



Tam metin / Full text

(Turkish)

[post-views] 3 Downloads





This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0 International License.