The Level and Dimensions of Peer Bullying Among Older People

Hıfzı Yunus Caner / Veli Özkurt

Abstract: While research on peer bullying largely focuses on childhood and adolescence and edu-cational institutions, peer bullying in the context of old age is significantly neglected in the literatüre. This study aims to provide a general framework regarding the frequency of peer bullying among the older people, where/how/through what means it occurs, the main causes of bullying among the older people, and the characteristics of the parties involved in bullying. The study involved face-to-face interviews with 212 older people aged 60 and over. The data obtained from the interviews were analyzed using descriptive frequency analyses and Chi-Square Tests. 70.3% of the older people participants in the study reported experiencing at least one type of bullying, including physical, verbal, emotional, or social exclusion, gossip, damage to property, sexual or cyberbullying. The rate is 82.8% for older people women and 65.6% for older people men. The most common types of bullying among older people are verbal bullying (55.2%) and social exclusion and gossip (48.6%). The data show that peer bullying among the older people is a significant problem and high-light the need for preventive policies and effective support mechanisms in this area.

Keywords: Bullying, Peer bullying, Old age, Aging, Social exclusion

Hıfzı Yunus Caner / Veli Özkurt

DOI: 10.29224/insanveinsan.1920439

Yıl 13, Sayı 42, Yaz 2026



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