A Narrative Analysis of Yeşilçam’s Perspective on Fairy Tales on Süreyya Duru’s Keloğlan (1971) Movie

Abstract: TDuring the Yeşilçam era, Turkish cinema experienced its golden age in terms of both the number of films produced and audience attendance. The increasing interest in cinema during this period encouraged filmmakers to explore diverse themes, ultimately leading them to adapt works from literary genres such as novels and folk tales. One of the prominent figures of Turkish folk tales, Keloğlan, became the central character in numerous films made during this time. This study analyzes the 1971 film Keloğlan, directed by Süreyya Duru, through the lens of Seymour Chatman’s narrative diagram presented in his book Story and Discourse: Narrative Structure in Fiction and Film. In this diagram, narrative is examined on two levels: “story” (content), which encompasses elements such as events, existents, and the author’s cultural codes; and “discourse” (expression), which includes the mode of presentation and its manifestations. The analysis concludes that Keloğlan (1971) reflects the traditional narrative features of Turkish folk tales and exemplifies the general characteristics of Yeşilçam-era cinema.

Keywords: Film studies, Narrative diagram, Turkish cinema, Yeşilçam, Keloğlan

DOI: 10.29224/insanveinsan.1668121

Year 12, Issue 40, Summer 2025



