New Dimension of Housing Problem: Energy Poverty and Student Households

Esma Aksoy Khurami / Manolya Aldıçoğlu

Abstract: This study aims to evaluate whether natural gas investments, considered energy-related improvements in urban areas, contribute to the welfare of households in coping with energy poverty. The difficulties experienced in the access and use of energy, a dimension of the right to housing, have been examined. The energy poverty experience of student households living in the Kötekli neighborhood of the Menteşe/Muğla has been evaluated with objective measurement methods through six-month panel data. In addition, student households are subjected to various questions during the semi-structured interviews to assess energy poverty subjectively. The results revealed no significant differences based on the six-month total average expenditures between the heating expenditures of those who benefit from the central heating system and the individual heating system. However, monthlyheating costs and their share in the students’ budget were evaluated separately; it was observed that there were cases in which students using the individual heating systemencountered different extreme values of energy cost. Even some turned off the heating completely to reduce costs. Finally, the study also revealed that the natural gas infrastructure investment developed after the construction of the units could not be used for other energy purposes.

Keywords: Energy poverty, Housing problem, Student, Individual heating, Central heating

DOI: 10.29224/insanveinsan.1557358

Year 12, Issue 39, Winter 2025



