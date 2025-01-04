Forced Migration and Housing Problems After the Earthquake: The Seeking for a New Life in Kırklareli after the Kahramanmaraş Earthquake

Siyret Ayas Şarman / Mehtap Demir

Abstract: The aim of this study is to examine the effects of forced migration caused by the earthquake, particularly focusing on the need for shelter, and to highlight the housing problems resulting from this migration based on individuals’ experiences. A qualitative research methodology was ussed, with the study designed as a phenomenological research. Interviews were conducted with participants who migrated to Kırklareli from one of the provinces most affected by the earthquake and decided to settle in this province. The data obtained from the interviews were analyzed with the Maxqda Analytic Pro (24.5.1) package program. The findings were categorized under three themes: “Situation before the migration decision”, “Decision to migrate to Kırklareli” and “Situation after the migration decision”. These themes were evaluated within the context of releated the the need for shelter and housing problems. The effects of earthquake-induced migration on individuals were observed quite clearly. A common finding from the participants is as follows: Forced migration due to the earthquake has significantly impacted not only people’s housing needs but also housing markets in cities unaffected by the earthquake. When the safe and sustainable shelter needs of migrants are unmet, the housing problem worsens, leading to various challenges, particularly economic and social issues.

Keywords: Natural disaster, Earthquake, Migration, Housing problem, Qualitative research

DOI: 10.29224/insanveinsan.1553468

Year 12, Issue 39, Winter 2025



