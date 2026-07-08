Levels of Loneliness and Perceptions of Social Support Among Older Adults: The Case of Tazelenme University

Emre Birinci

Abstract: Loneliness is recognised as a growing public health issue in contemporary societies. Changing living conditions have increased social isolation and loneliness among older adults. This study was conducted to examine the levels of loneliness and perceived social support among older adults. The participants in this cross-sectional study comprised 205 students from the 60+ Tazelenme University between 1 January and 1 June 2024. Data were collected using the Personal Profile Form, the UCLA Loneliness Scale and the Multidimensional Scale of Perceived Social Support. Weak but statistically significant negative correlations were found between loneliness and perceived social support (ρ = -0.304), family support (ρ = -0.246), support from a significant other (ρ = -0.183) and friend support (ρ = -0.354). The results of the study revealed that older adults’ levels of loneliness were moderate and that their levels of perceived social support were generally high.

Keywords: Older adults, Elderly, Loneliness, Social support, Ageing

Emre Birinci

DOI: 10.29224/insanveinsan.1919451

Issue 42, Yaz 2026



Tam metin / Full text

(Turkish)

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