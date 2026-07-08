Urban Gerontology and Multi-Level Governance in Türkiye: An Analysis of National Policies and Metropolitan Municipality Strategic Plans

Çiğdem Tuğaç

Abstract: The rapid demographic ageing in Türkiye necessitates a holistic re-evaluation of aging policies through the lens of urban planning, governance, and social policy. This study analyzes ageing policies in Türkiye from the perspective of urban gerontology within a multi-level governance framework. Employing qualitative document analysis, it examines national policy documents and the 2025–2029 strategic plans of 30 metropolitan municipalities, grounded in the core components of urban gerontology as well as the paradigms of ageing in place and age-friendly cities. Findings reveal that, while both national and local policy documents rhetorically incorporate key elements of urban gerontology, local policies primarily focus on traditional care services and social assistance. Dimensions such as active ageing, participatory governance and spatial justice remain secondary due to institutional capacity constraints and the lack of data-driven planning. In line with the urban gerontology approach, the study offers policy recommendations to institutionalize gerontological expertise within local administrations and activate multi-level governance mechanisms to build age-friendly urban ecosystems.

Keywords: Urban gerontology, Ageing policies, Multi-level governance, Ageing in place, Age-friendly cities

Çiğdem Tuğaç

DOI: 10.29224/insanveinsan.1910503

Issue 42, Yaz 2026



Tam metin / Full text

(Turkish)

[post-views] 3 Downloads



This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0 International License.