The Reflection of Social Change on Turkish Comedy Films: The Transformation of the Ridiculous through Sample Films from 1960 to the Present

Özge Kesici / Gökhan Gültekin

Abstract: The aim of this study is to discuss the transformation of comedy films in the period from 1960 to the present day, especially similar to social change, through sample films. In order to reveal how the films included in the comedy genre have changed and transformed in the historical process in relation to the social structure, genre criticism, sociological criticism and historical criticism which are preferred in film studies were utilized. In this context, the films Turist Ömer (1964), Hababam Sınıfı (1975), Züğürt Ağa (1985), Her Şey Çok Güzel Olacak (1998), Recep İvedik (2008), Aile Arasında (2017), and Ölümlü Dünya 2 (2023) have been analyzed. It can be argued that the objective of these films is not solely to provoke laughter. It is observed that a multitude of social realities-such as shifting consumption patterns, urbanization, individualization, cultural degeneration, moral decay, gender issues, and a growing indifference to the environment-are addressed within the films included in the sample. As a result, it has been determined how comedy films have experienced a transformation from 1960 to the present, especially in parallel with social change has been determined through the analysis of sample films.

Keywords: Social change, Cinema, Turkish films, Comedy, Transformation of the comedy

DOI: 10.29224/insanveinsan.1662656

Year 12, Issue 40, Summer 2025



Tam metin / Full text

(Turkish)

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0 International License.