The Sociological Formation of a New “Genre”: Country Comedy

Mehmet Emin Balcı

Abstract: This study examines comedy films set in the countryside in post-2000 Turkish cinema as an original narrative form that transcends conventional classifications. By their popularity, these films humorously depict shifting center-periphery relations and local tensions with the metropolitan center. Drawing on Alfred Schutz’s phenomenological sociology, comedy is conceptualized as a social experience shaped through intersubjective relations and interactions with normative structures. A total of 29 feature-length films released between 2000 and 2023 are analyzed using phenomenological methods and categorized into three thematic types: political country comedies, character-based comedies, and community comedies. The findings reveal that country comedies not only portray social conflict but also depict processes of reconciliation and acceptance. In this framework, the countryside is redefined as a dynamic and contradictory social formation. The study argues that country comedy is an emerging genre in Turkish cinema with both sociological depth and aesthetic potential.

Keywords: Center-periphery, Social change, Humor, Common sense, Character

Mehmet Emin Balcı

DOI: 10.29224/insanveinsan.1668679

Year 12, Issue 40, Summer 2025



Tam metin / Full text

(Turkish)

[post-views] 0 Downloads





This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0 International License.