Plagiarism in TV and Film Screenplays in Turkey: Concepts, Boundaries, and Screenwriter Experiences

Kemal Çelik / İhsan Eken

Abstract: The Turkish film and TV industry has rapidly expanded, becoming an im-portant international production center with significant economic and cultural impact. However, this growth has led to increased intellectual property violations and cases of plagiarism, particularly in screenwriting. The screenwriting process involves numerous creative stages; however, protecting original ideas is challenging due to the involvement of multiple stakeholders. This situation threatens scriptwriters’ rights to authorship and exerts considerable pressure on the creative process. In-depth interviews conducted with 18 active screenwriters, selected through snowball sampling, revealed that over half had experienced plagiarism. Participants noted that plagiarism often involves professionally reconstructing original ideas out of context, highlighting the inadequacy of existing legal frameworks to clearly define such cases. Additionally, legal processes are described as lengthy and ineffective, and professional associations reportedly fail to provide impartial and supportive roles. Consequently, clearer definitions of plagiarism, improvements in legal mechanisms, establishment of a script registration system, and strengthening of professional associations are recommended.

Keywords: Script, plagiarism, scriptwriters rights, Inspiration, Principle of independent creation

Kemal Çelik / İhsan Eken

DOI: 10.29224/insanveinsan.1668256

Year 12, Issue 40, Summer 2025



Tam metin / Full text

(Turkish)

[post-views] 0 Downloads





This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0 International License.