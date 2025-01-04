An Innovative Solution for the Realization of the Right to Housing in Türkiye: Green Housing

Çiğdem Tuğaç

Abstract: A review of the zoning and disaster legislation in Türkiye reveals an earthquake-oriented approach. However, disasters related to climate change also result in considerable negative outcomes in Türkiye. Losses and damages caused by extreme weather events and climate change-related disasters affect settlements and housing, creating challenges in ensuring the right to adequate housing. Around the world, green housing is being implemented as an innovative solution to combat and adapt to the effects of climate change. This study aims to evaluate the contribution of green housing to the realization of the right to adequate housing in Türkiye and to offer policy recommendations for the future. The study concludes that the construction of green housing within urban transformation projects in Türkiye will support the creation of decent living environments and the realization of the right to housing. This approach will also contribute to achieving climate and disaster resilience for settlements, fulfilling Türkiye’s greenhouse gas reduction commitments in the global fight against climate change, and promoting the effective and efficient use of resources. Another conclusion of the study is that administrative, legal, and human capacities in Türkiye need to be improved in order to realize the right to adequate housing through green housing practices.

Keywords: Right to housing, Green housing, Climate change, Adaptation, Mitigation

