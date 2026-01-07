Determinants of Agricultural Employment in Türkiye: A Microeconomic Analysis

Dilek Şenel

Abstract: The share of agricultural sector in employment has been gradually declining in Türkiye. This decline may lead to various socio-economic problems. Therefore, it has become increasingly important to identify the structural characteristics of employment in the agricultural sector, which is a strategic component of economies, and to implement effective policies aimed at increasing agricultural employment. Accordingly, this study aims to identify micro variables affecting agricultural employment and to comprehensively reveal its socio-demographic and structural determinants in Türkiye. In this study, which was structured around a quantitative research design, data was accessed through the Turkish Statistical Institute’s 2023 Labor Force Statistics Micro Data Set, and findings were obtained using binary logistic regression analysis. According to the socio-demographic findings of the study, being female, married, of advanced age, and having a low level of education, as well as residing in the Black Sea Region, increase the likelihood of employment in the agricultural sector in Türkiye. When examined in terms of working conditions, the findings indicate that informal employment, full-time employment, unpaid family workers, long employment duration, and employment in small enterprises are among the structural determinants of employment in the agricultural sector.

Keywords: Agricultural sector, Agricultural employment, Employment, Labour force statistics, Logistic regression analysis

