Evaluations of Living Alone by Older Adults Living Alone: “It Hurts Me, But What Can I Do?”

Edip Aygüler / Sema Buz

Abstract: In Turkey, there has been a significant increase in the number of older adults living alone due to reasons such as modernization, migration, changing family structures, and urban living practices. It is important to understand that older adults living alone face significant challenges due to the combination of natural ageing processes and feelings of isolation. This can result in a greater degree of disadvantage compared to the wider elderly population. The objective of this phenomenological study is to explore the experiences of older adults living alone in the context of living alone and the challenges they face in doing so. In this context, 35 participants in Ankara were selected for in-depth interviews using purposive sampling, with the aim of reflecting maximum diversity. The analysis of the data revealed that participants preferred to live alone to preserve their independence and to avoid being a burden on their children; however, they experienced loneliness. It was observed that participants experienced difficulties in daily household tasks such as shopping and home repairs and that participants had fears about home accidents and illness. It was also understood that sociodemographic characteristics have a bearing on the experience of living alone. Policy and practice-oriented recommendations have been formulated to address the issue of loneliness experienced by older adults and to mitigate the challenges associated with living alone.

Keywords: Older adults living alone, Loneliness, Old age, Aging, Qualitative research

Edip Aygüler / Sema Buz

DOI: 10.29224/insanveinsan.1910462

Issue 42, Yaz 2026



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(Turkish)

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