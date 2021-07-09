The Way from the May 27 Coup d’état to the March 12 Memorandum and the Underlying Causes

Cengiz Sunay / Emre Ezgin

Abstract: The March 12th Memorandum can be considered as a preventive coup against a group of military officers who themselves aimed to establish a radical and authoritarian regime by a military coup which failed to take place on its planned date, March 9, 1970. The 12 March coup not only targeted this group within the army but also its civilian mentors who constituted the civilian initiative for establishing such a radical and authoritarian system. Even though the 12 March coup plotters initially moved against the civilian government in power causing for rejoicing among all opposition groups, it then went on to suppress the entire political spectrum of the Turkish left. After giving the March 12th Memorandum and forcing the prime minister to resign, the next step for the coup plotters was to force certain cadres within the army, which had leftist tendencies and had already showed signs of rejecting the army chain of command, into retirement with the signature of the resigned prime minister. This study examines the basic milestones of the road from the coup d’etat of May 27th 1960 to the March 12th Memorandum of 1970 by formulating new questions on the external dynamics of both coups and bringing alternative views.

Keywords: The 1960 Turkish Coup d’état, The Turkish Elections of 1965, The Turkish Elections of 1969, the March 9th Coup Plan, the March 12th Memorandum

27 Mayıs Darbesinden 12 Mart Muhtırasına Gidiş ve Sebepleri

Öz: 12 Mart, aslında daha radikal ve otoriter bir düzeni kurma yönünde; örgütlü sivil in-isiyatifin etkilediği ordu içi bir zümre tarafından tasarlanan ve 9 Mart’ta gerçekleştirmesi planlanan radikal, kalıcı bir darbeyi yumuşatan ardından asker-sivil bu eğilimdeki kadroları hedef alan bir darbe olarak biliniyor. Darbenin görünüşte, iş başındaki sivil iktidarı hedef almasıyla birlikte, söz konusu iktidara muhalif kesimlerin başlangıçtaki olumlu algısının aksine doğrudan solun bütün tonlarına karşı olduğu ve onlar üzerine yürüdüğü biliniyor. Ordu içi hiyerarşik düzenden çıkma eğilimi içinde olan kadroların, üstelik muhtıranın verilmesinin üzerinden henüz üç gün geçmişken, müstafi başbakan imzasıyla emekliye sevk edilmeleri, süreç takip edildiğinde pek de şaşırtıcı gözükmemektedir. Bu çalışmada, 27 Mayıs’tan 12 Mart’a giden yolun önemli köşe taşları irdeleniyor ve özellikle her iki darbenin arkasındaki dış dinamikler konusu hakkında yeni sorular soruluyor, alternatif yanıtlar veriliyor.

Anahtar kelimeler: 27 Mayıs Darbesi, 1965 Seçimleri, 1969 Seçimleri, 9 Mart Darbe Planı, 12 Mart Muhtırası

DOI: 10.29224/insanveinsan.930420

Year 8, Issue 29, Summer 2021



(Turkish)

