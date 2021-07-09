The Symbol Name of the Opposition between 27 May and 12 March: Osman Bölükbaşı

Adem Çaylak / Cansu Kaymal

Abstract: Osman Bölükbaşı is one of the most eminent political actors that comes to mind due to his dissenting stance in Turkey’s political life. He started politics in the Democratic Party during the transition to multiparty life and founded his own independent movement against the ruling Republican People’s Party and the DP, whose opposition he deemed inadequate. The aim of the article is to shed light on Bölükbaşı’s views on the May 27 coup and the March 12 memorandum, and his opposition between these two terms. In this context, the article focuses on the struggle of the movement initiated by Bölükbaşı against the suppressive attempts of the CHP, DP, the 27 May junta and the Justice Party. In the first part, the personal and political life of Bölükbaşı is reviewed. In the following sections, the style of the political opposition that Bölükbaşı had adopted was examined in various phases, namely before, during and after the DP’s rule, especially the period from 27 May to 12 March. In this qualitative research based on the doctoral thesis, primary source memories and books were used, as well as the archives of the Parliament and newspapers of the period.

Keywords: Osman Bölükbaşı, Opposition, Coup, May 27, March 12

27 Mayıs ile 12 Mart Arası Dönemde Muhalefetin Sembol İsmi: Osman Bölükbaşı

Öz: Türkiye’nin siyasal hayatında muhalif duruş konusunda, akla ilk gelen siyasi aktörlerden biri Osman Bölükbaşı’dır. Çok partili hayata geçiş sürecinde siyasete Demokrat Parti’de başlayan Bölükbaşı, iktidar partisi Cumhuriyet Halk Partisi’ne muhalefetini yetersiz gördüğü DP’ye karşı kendi müstakil hareketini kurmuştur. Makalenin amacı, Bölükbaşı’nın 27 Mayıs darbesi ile 12 Mart muhtırasına bakış açısını ve bu iki dönem arasındaki muhalefetini değerlendirmektir. Bu bağlamda, makale Bölükbaşı’nın başlattığı hareketin DP, CHP, 27 Mayıs cuntası ve Adalet Partisi tarafından bastırılmak istenmesine karşı verdiği mücadeleye odaklanmaktadır. İlk kısımda, Bölükbaşı’nın kişisel ve siyasi yaşamı gözden geçirilmiştir. Takip eden kısımlarda Bölükbaşı’nın benimsediği siyasi muhalefet tarzı, DP iktidarı öncesi, sırası ve sonrası, özellikle 27 Mayıs-12 Mart dönemi olmak üzere farklı evrelerde incelenmiştir. Doktora tezine dayanan bu nitel araştırmada döneme ilişkin Meclis ve gazete arşivlerinin yanı sıra birincil kaynak niteliğindeki hatıra ve kitaplardan yararlanılmıştır.

Anahtar kelimeler: Osman Bölükbaşı, Muhalefet, Darbe, 27 Mayıs, 12 Mart

DOI: 10.29224/insanveinsan.924620

Year 8, Issue 29, Summer 2021



