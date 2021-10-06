Future of Work Discussion under the Shadow of Covid-19 and European Union’s Social Protection Expenditures

Umut Yertüm

Abstract: The phenomenon of the future of work, which has been frequently discussed by post-industrial society theorists since the 1970s, focuses on the effects of technology on employment. Unemployment, which is at the forefront of these effects, and the public intervention necessary to combat it form the basis of these discussions. The aim of this study is to examine the reflections of the state intervention in the fight against Covid-19 in the EU. For this purpose, the data of the Council of Europe, the SURE program and Eurostat were examined. In the review, the average unemployment in EU 27 countries increased from 6.8% in 2019 to 7.2% in 2020 due to Covid-19, while employment decreased from 68.4% to 67.4% in the same periods; public expenditures increased from 46.6% to 53.4%. Finally, the EU, which created a joint fund of € 2,364 trillion for the effective fight against Covid-19, used € 94 billion funds to support 30 million employees and 2.5 million businesses participating in the SURE program, which it established to reduce the impact in the labor markets and to fight more effectively.

Keywords: Covid-19, Post-Industrial Society, Employment, Unemployment, Public expenditure, SURE programme

DOI: 10.29224/insanveinsan.976958

Year 8, Issue 30, Fall 2021



