Climate Change, Sustainable Cities, and Communities: A Multi-Criteria Assessment

Hakan Gökhan Gündoğdu / Ahmet Aytekin

Abstract: Sustainable development is based on a multi-layered understanding of development, particularly in terms of environmental, economic, and social factors. sustainable development goals, on the other hand, are continuous and evolving development goals that can be implemented by any country in the world. The study aims to assess and compare countries in terms of “sustainable cities and communities” and “climate action” goals. The relationship between making cities and human settlements inclusive, safe, resilient, and sustainable and mitigating climate change is assessed in this study via multi-criteria decision analysis. In this context, the DEMATEL method was used to determine the criteria’s interactions and weights, while the PIV method was employed to rank the countries. The carbon footprint was determined as the most important criterion in the DEMATEL results. Other important criteria to consider are the amount of renewable energy used and waste management. According to the PIV results, Sweden, Uruguay, Colombia, Norway, and Brazil took the top five places. The outcomes of the research back up the link between climate change and sustainable cities and communities.

Keywords: Sustainable Development, Climate Change, Sustainable Cities, DEMATEL, PIV

DOI: 10.29224/insanveinsan.1104121

Year 9, Issue 33, Summer 2022



