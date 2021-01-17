Transition to Homeschooling during Schooling Process

Elif Daşcı Sönmez / Necati Cemaloğlu

Abstract: Distance education applications enable students and teachers to realize their learning processes at the same or different times, regardless of location. The aim of this study is to examine the transition process to homeschooling in the schooling process. For this purpose, firstly the literature on the historical development of distance education has been discussed. Later, the strategies and policies followed by the Ministry of National Education were included in the conditions of the Covid-19 pandemic that the world was exposed to, and in this process, evaluations were made in the context of online learning, which is the most appropriate method for “social distance” and a type of distance education. By examining the effect of this type of education on various factors and levels of education, competencies related to online education were expressed and concerns about the access of disadvantaged family children to education were included. Inferences have been made that learning experiences during the pandemic period can have a lasting impact on education systems and that a smooth transition to distance learning is necessary to ensure continuity of learning in case face-to-face education services in schools are interrupted in the future.

Keywords: Distance education, Homeschooling, Education in Covid-19 pandemic, Coronavirus

Okullaşma Sürecinde Uzaktan Evde Eğitime Geçiş

Öz: Uzaktan eğitim uygulamaları ile birlikte öğrenci ve öğretmenlerin aynı veya farklı zamanlarda mekândan bağımsız olarak öğrenme süreçlerini gerçekleştirmesi mümkün olmaktadır. Bu araştırmanın amacı, okullaşma sürecinde uzaktan evde eğitime (homeschooling) geçiş sürecini incelemektir. Bu amaca yönelik olarak, öncelikle uzaktan eğitimin tarihsel gelişimine yönelik literatür ele alınmıştır. Daha sonra Dünya’nın maruz kaldığı Covid-19 pandemisi koşullarında MEB’in izlediği politika ve stratejilere yer verilmiş ve bu süreçte “sosyal mesafe”ye en uygun yöntem olarak tercih edilen ve uzaktan eğitimin bir türü olan çevrim içi öğrenme bağlamında değerlendirmeler yapılmıştır. Bu öğretim türünün çeşitli faktörlere ve eğitim kademelerine göre etkisi incelenerek, çevrim içi eğitime ilişkin yeterlikler ifade edilmiş ve dezavantajlı aile çocuklarının eğitime erişimi konusundaki endişeler ele alınmıştır. Ayrıca bu çalışmada, pandemi dönemindeki öğrenme deneyimlerinin eğitim sistemleri üzerinde kalıcı bir etkisi olabileceği ve gelecekte okullarda yüz yüze eğitim hizmetlerinin kesintiye uğraması durumunda, öğrenmenin sürekliliğini sağlamak için uzaktan öğrenmeye yumuşak bir geçiş sağlamanın gerekli olduğuna yönelik çıkarımlar yapılmıştır.

Anahtar kelimeler: Uzaktan eğitim, Evde eğitim, Covid-19 pandemisinde eğitim, Koronavirüs

DOI: 10.29224/insanveinsan.799402

Year 8, Issue 27, Winter 2021



