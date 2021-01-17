An Evaluation of the Direction of Social Studies Course in Turkey

Erol Çiydem / Selahattin Kaymakcı

Abstract: As a course social studies was involved into the Teacher Schools and Village Institute Program for the first time in 1953. The course was started to be taught in elementary schools in 1968 and in secondary schools in 1973. Regarding the social studies course, the Ministry of National Education has developed or updated the curricula in 1953, 1968, 1969, 1990, 1998, 2005, 2015 and 2018. Initially, the Social Studies Curricula, consisted of history, geography and citizenship subjects, has included social science disciplines such as anthropology, archeology, economics, law, political science, psychology and sociology in time. The multi-disciplinary structure has turned into the interdisciplinary one in the following process. At the same time, some changes have been done in the general direction of the curricula. The aim of this study is to determine the trends of Social Studies Curricula from the past (1953) to the present (2020). In this context, trends in the general goals and explanations of each curriculum were identified and how the future of social studies course will be in Turkey was tried to be predicted.

Keywords: Social studies, Curriculum, Trend, Turkey

Türkiye’de Sosyal Bilgiler Dersinin Yönelimi Üzerine Bir Değerlendirme

Öz: Türkiye’de Sosyal Bilgiler adı altında bir ders ilk defa 1953 yılında yayımlanmış olan Öğretmen Okulları ve Köy Enstitüleri Programı içerisinde yer almıştır. 1968 yılından itibaren ilkokullarda, 1973 yılında ise ortaokullarda okutulmaya başlanmıştır. Sosyal bilgiler dersine ilişkin olarak Milli Eğitim Bakanlığı tarafından 1953, 1968, 1969, 1990, 1998, 2005, 2015 ve 2018 yıllarında öğretim programı yenileme veya güncelleme çalışmaları yapılmıştır. Başlangıçta tarih, coğrafya ve yurttaşlık bilgisi konularını içeren Sosyal Bilgiler Dersi Öğretim Programları zamanla antropoloji, arkeoloji, ekonomi, hukuk, siyaset bilimi, psikoloji ve sosyoloji gibi diğer sosyal bilim disiplinlerini de içeren bir yapıya bürünmüştür. Çok disiplinli yapı takip eden süreçte disiplinlerarası bir hal almaya başlamıştır. Aynı zamanda programların genel yöneliminde de birtakım değişiklikler meydana gelmiştir. Bu çalışmanın amacı geçmişten (1953) günümüze (2020) Sosyal Bilgiler Dersi Öğretim Programlarının eğilimlerini belirlemektir. Çalışmada her bir programın amaç ve açıklamalarındaki eğilimler tespit edilerek Türkiye’de sosyal bilgilerin geleceğinin ne olacağına ilişkin ipuçları elde edilmeye çalışılmıştır.

Anahtar kelimeler: Sosyal bilgiler, Öğretim programı, Eğilim, Türkiye

DOI: 10.29224/insanveinsan.818742

Year 8, Issue 27, Winter 2021



