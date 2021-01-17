New Education System Again

İrfan Erdoğan

Abstract: In Turkish Education System, there has not been a fundamental philosophical and structural change for a long time. Under the current context of COVID-19 outbreak, there has been nationwide school closures all around the world, and a new era in education has begun. In this period, education is expected to go through an inevitable structural change. In this paper, accordingly, we proposed to minimize and restrict the powers hold by National Ministry of Education (NME). Hence, Education and Training Policies Board would be the highest and influential authority in policy making while NME would function as an executive unit. Meanwhile, local authorities would be supported to make decisions to meet local needs. Aside the structural change, Education is in a need to obtain a new philosophical stance. Accordingly, as the main pillars of education we need to redefine the notions of school, teacher and student. In this respect, we can define school as the institution for supporting learning, teacher as a guide for students, and student as an ultimate learner who can learn from anyone at anywhere. Hence, while schools and teachers would act the roles of providing learning opportunities and regulating learning; students would perceive themselves not as instructed individuals but as autonomous learners. Therefore, in the future, schools, teachers and students would be resilient to unforeseen negative social events similar to the current pandemic conditions.

Keywords: National Ministry of Education, Education and Training Policies Board, New Education

Yeniden Yeni Eğitim Sistemi

Türk eğitim sisteminde uzun zamandır felsefi anlamda ve yapısal olarak köklü bir değişiklik olmamıştır. Yeni Korona virüse bağlı COVID-19 hastalığının dünya çapında salgın hale gelmesi sonucunda okulların kapanmasıyla başlayan yeni dönemde eğitim sisteminin yapısal açıdan değişmesi öngörülmektedir. Bu anlamda Milli Eğitim Bakanlığının (MEB) yetkilerinin azaltılması önerilmektedir. Cumhurbaşkanlığına bağlı olarak yeni oluşturulan Eğitim ve Öğretim Politikaları Kurulu en üst düzeyde bir karar merci olmak durumundadır. Milli Eğitim Bakanlığının ise bir icra birimi olarak görev yapması gerekmektedir. Milli Eğitim Bakanlığının dışında yerel otoritelerin de yerinde kararlar alabilmesinin önü açılmalıdır. Yapısal değişikliklerin dışında felsefi anlamda da bir değişim olmalıdır. Bu bağlamda da okul, öğretmen ve öğrenci gibi ana unsuların varlığı yeniden tanımlanmalıdır. Okul öğrenme için imkân sunan kurum olmalı; öğretmen rehberlik ve yönlendirme rolünü de oynamalı ve öğrenci de okulun dışında her yerde her zaman herkesten öğrenmelidir. Bu şekilde okul ve öğretmen öğrenme imkânı sunan ve öğrenmeye yön veren unsurlar olarak görülmelidir. Öğrenci de kendisini klasik anlamda hep öğretilen değil öğrenen kişiler olarak kabul etmelidir. Okulun, öğretmenin ve öğrencinin bu sayede sosyal hayatta büyük krizler yaratan Covid-19 pandemisi gibi olumsuz bir gelişmenin yaşanması durumunda meydana gelecek olan yeni şartlara kolayca uyum sağlayabileceği ileri sürülebilir.

Anahtar kelimeler: Milli Eğitim Bakanlığı, Eğitim ve Öğretim Politikaları Kurulu, Yeni Eğitim

İrfan Erdoğan

DOI: 10.29224/insanveinsan.814514

Year 8, Issue 27, Winter 2021



