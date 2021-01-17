Education Policies in Turkey during the Rule of the Justice and Development Party (AK Party)

Esergül Balcı

Abstract: In this study, the National Education Policies implemented by the Justice and Development Party (AK Party) were examined. After scanning the literature, AK Party’s party programs, its government programs, the National Education Councils (MEŞ) and the State Planning Organization Five-Year Development Plans (DPTBYKP) were discussed. During the analysis, it has been observed that the understanding of orientation towards religious education has emerged with the privatization adopted by the AK Party in the economic field, and the number of private schools at all levels has been increased with state support. It has been also seen that as a result of this privatization, wealthy families have preferred to send their children to private schools, thinking that they are more qualified. As a social result of this, “equality of opportunity in education” has deteriorated, poor family children have not had the chance to benefit from quality education, and some students are out of the system after eight years of training.

Keywords: Politics, Education, AK Party, Political parties, Power

Adalet ve Kalkınma Partisi İktidarı Döneminde Türkiye’de Eğitim Politikaları

Öz: Bu makalede 2002 yılı sonunda iktidara gelen Adalet ve Kalkınma Partisinin (AK Parti) uyguladığı Milli Eğitim Politikaları incelenmiştir. Çalışmada, konu ile ilgili literatür taranarak, AK Parti’nin parti ve hükümet programları, Milli Eğitim Şuraları (MEŞ) ve Devlet Planlama Teşkilatı Beş Yıllık Kalkınma Planları (DPT BYKP) ele alınmıştır. Analiz sonucunda, AK Parti’nin ekonomik alanda benimsediği özelleştirme ile dini eğitime yönelme anlayışlarının ortaya çıktığı gözlenmiş ve her kademede özel okul sayısı devlet destekli olarak arttırılmıştır. Özelleştirme sonucunda, varlıklı aileler daha nitelikli olduğu düşüncesi ile çocuklarını özel okullara göndermeyi tercih etmişlerdir. Bunun toplumsal sonucu olarak, “eğitimde fırsat eşitliği” bozulmuş, yoksul aile çocukları nitelikli eğitimden yararlanamamış, bazıları sekiz yıllık eğitimden sonra sistem dışına çıkmıştır.

Anahtar kelimeler: Politika, Eğitim, AK Parti, Siyasi partiler, İktidar

Esergül Balcı

DOI: 10.29224/insanveinsan.819185

Year 8, Issue 27, Winter 2021



Tam metin / Full text

(Turkish)

7 Downloads





This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0 International License.