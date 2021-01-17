Kant’s Theory of Education in the Context of Ancient and Modern Educational Approaches

Adem İnce / Mehmet Tayanç

Abstract: In this article, Kant’s theory of education is discussed in the context of the relationship between ancient education understanding and modern education understanding. The article is based on two main sections and subheadings. In the first part, in order to reveal the anatomy of education from tradition to modernity, firstly the ancient educational approach and then the capitalist and neoliberal approach to education are discussed in order to show the historical evolution of the modern education approach. In the second part, Kant’s theory of education is presented in detail. In this section, the educational approach that Kant handles in his book On Education (über Pädagogik) is summarized on the basis of the relationship between ancient and modern education. As a result, it has been concluded that the education theory put forward by Kant is a moderate education theory which is among the ancient and modern educational approaches. In this sense, it has been concluded that Kant confined the positive aspects of the ancient approach to education with the positive aspects of the contemporary approach. It has been evaluated that Kant’s educational approach is particularly important in the modern period, when education has lost its meaning by being detached from the inherent character of it.

Keywords: Immanuel Kant, Education, Ancient education understanding, Modern education

Kadim ve Modern Eğitim Yaklaşımları Bağlamında Kant’ın Eğitim Nazariyesi

Öz: Bu makalede kadim eğitim anlayışı ile modern eğitim anlayışı arasındaki ilişki bağlamında Kant’ın eğitim nazariyesi ele alınmıştır. Makale, iki temel bölüm ve alt başlıklar üzerine kurulmuştur. İlk bölümde gelenekten modernliğe eğitimin anatomisini ortaya koyabilmek adına evvela kadim eğitim yaklaşımına, akabinde de modern eğitim yaklaşımının tarihî evrimini gösterebilmek adına kapitalist ve neoliberal eğitim yaklaşımına temas edilerek eğitime atfedilen anlamın tarihî seyrine temas edilmiştir. İkinci bölümde ise Kant’ın eğitim nazariyesi detaylı bir şekilde ortaya konmuştur. Bölümde Kant’ın Eğitim Üzerine (über Pädagogik) kitabında oldukça tafsilatlı bir şekilde ele aldığı eğitim yaklaşımı kadim ve modern eğitim anlayışı arasındaki ilişki zemininde özetlenmiştir. Netice olarak Kant’ın ortaya koymuş olduğu eğitim nazariyesinin, kadim ve modern eğitim yaklaşımları arasında yer alan mutedil bir eğitim nazariyesi olduğu sonucuna ulaşılmıştır. Bu anlamda Kant’ın, kadim yaklaşımın eğitime yönelik olumlu yönleri ile çağdaş yaklaşımın olumlu yönlerini mezcettiği kanaatine varılmıştır. Kant’ın eğitim yaklaşımının eğitimin içsel hususiyetinden koparılarak anlam kaybına uğradığı modern dönemde hassaten önemli olduğu değerlendirilmiştir.

Anahtar kelimeler: Immanuel Kant, Eğitim, Kadim eğitim anlayışı, Modern eğitim

