The Effects of the Covid-19 Pandemic on Organized Crime Activities in the Society 5.0

Pasquale Peluso

Abstract: The paper aims to analyze the effects that the Covid-19 pandemic has had on the illegal activities carried out by organized crime. Organized criminal groups have shown that they are able to quickly identify the sectors that can ensure greater earnings by exploiting the economic and health crisis due to the spread of Covid-19. The paper highlights how Society 5.0, through its inspiring principles, can offer valid tools for combating illegal activities carried out by organized crime.

Keywords: Organized crime, Society 5.0, Covid-19 pandemic, Illegal economy, Organized crime and pandemic

DOI: 10.29224/insanveinsan.977472

Year 8, Issue 30, Fall 2021



This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0 International License.